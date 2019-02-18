First Alert 7 Forecast: a wintry mix tomorrow could create slick travel in parts of Texoma

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A wintry mix is expected tomorrow followed by a gradual warming trend during the rest of the week.
Cloudy and cold this evening as temperatures fall to the mid 30s by 8PM and 30 by 10PM. We should stay dry tonight into early tomorrow morning as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s. A light wintry mix will develop between 7AM-10AM tomorrow morning from south to north. This will continue during the afternoon and evening, ending between 7PM-11PM.
Precipitation type will vary based on location. In the I-44 corridor, expect freezing rain, sleet, and perhaps a bit of light snow mixed in. Northwest of I-44, sleet, snow, and freezing rain and from eastern Jefferson county to around Archer City, TX and southeast, mostly a cold rain. Amounts are expected to be light with 0.10-0.15″ ice accumulation, and a dusting to a half inch of snow northwest.
Impacts: bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces may develop a glaze of ice and become slick from midday into the afternoon. The evening commute will be impacted the greatest. A glaze may form on steps, your car, and trees but the power outage threat is low due to the light amounts of ice expected.
Precipitation will end late tomorrow evening and lows will drop into the mid 20s by Wednesday morning. Watch for slick spots through early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and lows around 30. Another storm system will move through between Friday & Saturday, bringing a chance of rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Saturday. Highs in the mid 50s Friday and around 60 on Saturday. We’ll clear out and stay near average Sunday into early next week.
Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather Team regarding tomorrow’s wintry mix. Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
