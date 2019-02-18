First Alert 7 Forecast: a wintry mix tomorrow could create slick travel in parts of Texoma

Precipitation will end late tomorrow evening and lows will drop into the mid 20s by Wednesday morning. Watch for slick spots through early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and lows around 30. Another storm system will move through between Friday & Saturday, bringing a chance of rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Saturday. Highs in the mid 50s Friday and around 60 on Saturday. We’ll clear out and stay near average Sunday into early next week.