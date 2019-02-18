LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This morning is very cold all throughout the viewing area with temperatures in the 20s. We won’t warm up much this afternoon as winds out of the northeast continue to funnel colder air our way. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Cloud cover will increase as we move throughout your Monday.
Tuesday: A winter storm will move in from the southwest bringing rain, snow, freezing rain, and some sleet into Texoma. The leading edge of this system will arrive in southwest Texoma around 7AM. Wintry precipitation will stick with us throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, then it will move out to the northeast around midnight. Temperatures will play a big role in who sees what precipitation type. Right now snow chances look higher for extreme western and northwestern Texoma, while freezing rain and a light dusting of snow will be more likely for most of central, southwestern, and northeastern Texoma. A colder rain and a little ice is more likely for our southeastern counties. Accumulations at this point should stay on the lower side. Snow totals look to be around 1-2″, ice accumulations should stay in the 0.10-0.20″ range, and rain totals up to 0.30-0.40″. Travel impacts will be more likely for the central, western, northwestern, and northern portions of the viewing area. A few slick spots are expected primarily over bridges and overpasses. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday-Lots of clouds will continue to hang around Texoma, but our temperatures will be on an upward trend. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, and Thursday the lower 50s.
Friday and Saturday-A few light and isolated rain chances are possible primarily for our eastern Texoma counties. These rain chances will continue into Saturday morning, where they will begin to move out of the area by the early afternoon. Saturday’s rain chances will be more widespread, but still staying on the lighter side. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday-Lots of sunshine will return and temperatures will hold in the upper 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
