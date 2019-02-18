Tuesday: A winter storm will move in from the southwest bringing rain, snow, freezing rain, and some sleet into Texoma. The leading edge of this system will arrive in southwest Texoma around 7AM. Wintry precipitation will stick with us throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, then it will move out to the northeast around midnight. Temperatures will play a big role in who sees what precipitation type. Right now snow chances look higher for extreme western and northwestern Texoma, while freezing rain and a light dusting of snow will be more likely for most of central, southwestern, and northeastern Texoma. A colder rain and a little ice is more likely for our southeastern counties. Accumulations at this point should stay on the lower side. Snow totals look to be around 1-2″, ice accumulations should stay in the 0.10-0.20″ range, and rain totals up to 0.30-0.40″. Travel impacts will be more likely for the central, western, northwestern, and northern portions of the viewing area. A few slick spots are expected primarily over bridges and overpasses. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 30s.