Locals speak out against proposed ‘Constitutional Carry’ bill

Supporters of House Bill 2597 say if the bill is passed, nothing will change in terms of who can buy a gun. Felons and those with mental illnesses will still be unable to legally carry them. What would change, however, is the process after you buy a gun, as citizens would no longer need to register those guns or receive any training to carry them in public, whether it be openly or concealed. The bill’s authors believe that’s the way the Constitution intended it, but Ken Murphree with Murf’s Guns in Duncan disagrees.