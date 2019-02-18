Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Lawton business

Police say Jason Hutton was arrested early Sunday morning inside a business in the 1000 block of Southwest H. Avenue.
LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A man is in the Lawton city jail after he was accused of breaking into a business.

Police say Jason Hutton was arrested early Sunday morning inside a business in the 1000 block of Southwest H. Avenue. Police believed he used a golf club that was stolen from another store to break the front glass and get inside.

Officers found several damaged items.

Hutton is being held on several complaints including second-degree burglary.

