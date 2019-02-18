Marlow woman, 92, cooks for fellow seniors

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Marlow woman is making a difference in her community. For the last year and a half, Virginia Mann, 92, has provided meals to the seniors in town, right out of her own kitchen, and her pocket.
“She loves to cook, she does things for other people, and she’s 92-years young," said Jo Ann Neve, a friend of Virginia’s.
Mann is a woman of many trades. She’s an author, song writer, seamstress, and even a dancer! But Monday, she was a chef, bringing a smorgasbord of homemade food to Marlow seniors.
“I just feel that I’ve been blessed and if I don’t give back, I don’t deserve it," Mann said.
Once a month, if the senior center doesn’t offer a meal, Mann picks up the slack with help from some of her friends. It’s an idea they hatched about a year and a half ago.
“They said, ‘Why don’t we just go eat out?’ I said, ‘Let’s have a picnic!’ And so they were talking about what to bring and I said, ‘I’ll tell ya what, I’ll cook it and bring it.’ They said, ‘What can we bring?’ I said, ‘Nothing! Just bring your appetite!,'" said Mann.
She says she hasn’t always been able to cook, but took away some tips and tricks for her Mom.
“When I married, I couldn’t boil water," said Mann. "But I came from a large family and every Sunday, they’d come home and this is how my mother cooked. I’d tell them I’m a gourmet cook - I cook it the way I like it!”
Mann has never expected anything in return, but her friends started taking up a $2 donation to help with the cost of the groceries. They say their talented friend is one-of-a-kind and a gift to their community.
Virginia’s friend of more than 20 years, Billie Smith said, “She’s got more stamina than we do!"
“She’s just an all around good person!," said Ginger Blackburn “There’s no way around it!”
Mann invites Marlow seniors to come out and enjoy a meal and fellowship. Call the Nutrition Center at (580) 658-5773 for details.
