NAACP Lawton Youth Council holds fundraiser luncheon

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The NAACP Lawton Youth Council is raising money to go to nationals.
The group held a fundraiser today at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
They hold these events every year during the month of February in honor of Black History Month. Last year, they held a movie matinee and it had a good turnout. But this year, they decided host a luncheon.
“We do fundraisers in order to help us go to nationals so that we can learn more and continue to fight for civil rights," said Darwin McHenry, Youth Council President. McHenry says events like these helps the council get involved in the community.
They were accepting a $10 donation for a plate with a desert and drink.
