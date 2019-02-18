Project Alpha teaches youth valuable life skills

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a seminar Saturday morning teaching young men important life skills.
Project Alpha is held each year and it focuses on a variety of topics including relationships, financial management and dressing for success.
Chairman of Project Alpha, Will Scott, says it’s important to let young men know that they care.
“I think it’s important for men to teach young boys how to be good men, and I think that’s what we do and I think we do a good job of it," said Scott. "We see it in the many successes we see of men coming back years later saying thank you for letting me participate in Project Alpha.”
Scott says they partner with March of Dimes to put this event on.
This is the 10th year Project Alpha has taken place in Lawton.
