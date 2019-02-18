Walters Public School cancels school due to flu absences

WALTERS, OK (TNN) - Walters Public School is closed for the remainder of the week due to the amount of children with the flu.
In a release on the Walters Public Schools Facebook page, superintendent Jimmie Dedman say the decision was made after so many absences due to illness. Dedman says 145 students were absence out of an enrollment of 640. Several teachers have also been absent due to flu.
Extracurricular events will be going on as planned.
