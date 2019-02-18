WFPD: Five arrested for stealing from department store

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Five young adults from Oklahoma, including four teenagers, were arrested in Wichita Falls on Friday night after allegedly stealing from a local store.
The WFPD received a call from Kohl’s just before 10 p.m. about five people working together who were walking around the store and removing tags from merchandise before stuffing the items inside their clothes.
Police quickly arrived at the store and surrounded both sets of exit doors. After a few minutes, the five individuals walked past all cash registers and exited the store, where police detained them.
Officers took the individuals back inside the store for questioning. They said they found a total of eight items of clothing and five pieces of jewelry on four of the five people. The items were valued at a total of $289.
Police arrested all five and took them to the Wichita County Jail. Joshua Loudermilk, 18, Zakkary Glass, 18, and Nico Guoladdle, 20, all of Burns Flat, Oklahoma, were each charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Theft.
Serena Estrada, 18, of Elk City, OK, and Tryston Proa, 17, of Clinton, OK, received the same charge but were also arrested for other charges.
While police were searching the five people, they found two Xanax pills on Estrada. However, the pills disappeared at the scene, and when they arrived at jail, police found out Proa had picked up the pills and was concealing them in his buttocks area.
Estrada and Proa each received an additional charge for drug possession, while Proa also received a Tampering with Evidence charge. He also had a set of brass knuckles, and received a Prohibited Weapon charge.
As of Monday morning, only Glass remained in the Wichita County Jail, on a bond of $5,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.