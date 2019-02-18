Woman’s body found in trash can in PA

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Police are trying to figure out how a woman’s body ended up in a trash can.
Police were called around 9 a.m. Saturday after a resident picking up after his dog noticed a human foot in a trash can.
Authorities said they found a female body inside the trash can in a bag, covered by a blanket.
The woman has not been identified, and police have also not released her age. She was pronounced dead about a half-hour after police arrived on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this point, and there’s no word from police about any possible suspects.
People in the neighborhood are upset.
Dennis Brabham says he can’t believe it. “This is a quiet neighborhood. We don’t really have anything around here like that,” he said.
A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said he left his construction job in Quakertown when he heard the news, stunned to see this in a community he said is full of homeowners who never cause trouble.
“It’s despicable. I’m in an uproar. When I found out it was found out right there down the block from my house, no, this is a family-orientated neighborhood - not only block, neighborhood,” he said.
