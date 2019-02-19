Archer City Police: Gunmen arrested before things turn deadly

According to police, two bystanders at the apartment complex at the time saw one of the men pull out a nine-millimeter gun from his vehicle. The bystanders sprung into action, they fought with the armed man and after a short struggle they took the gun away. Police say the two men arrested were Christopher Beamon 33, who is Charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana also arrested is Clovis Beamon 52, who is charged with Possession of Marijuana as well. It is believed the two are Father and Son. The chief says no one was shot but he says it could have easily gone another way.