Archer City Police: Gunmen arrested before things turn deadly

ARCHER CITY, TX (TNN) -Archer City Police are still investigating what could have been a deadly incident over the weekend. Two men wrestled a gunman to the ground to end a terrifying situation.
Police responded to a disturbance call early Saturday morning at the Rock Apartments in Archer City the Archer city police chief says the call was made after two men showed up for an unofficial get-together.
“Parties were separated to try to determine what had taken place. The two males that arrived at the apartment and were causing a disturbance. One had actually gone back to his vehicle to get a firearm,” said Chief of police Justin Perron.
According to police, two bystanders at the apartment complex at the time saw one of the men pull out a nine-millimeter gun from his vehicle. The bystanders sprung into action, they fought with the armed man and after a short struggle they took the gun away. Police say the two men arrested were Christopher Beamon 33, who is Charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana also arrested is Clovis Beamon 52, who is charged with Possession of Marijuana as well. It is believed the two are Father and Son. The chief says no one was shot but he says it could have easily gone another way.
“The firearm was still in the holster, but was loaded with one in the chamber," said Perron.
Police are still looking into exactly what happened and the relationships of those involved, but they do suspect drugs and alcohol do play a role.
