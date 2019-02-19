Cameron Honors students present research projects

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Students in Cameron’s Honors Program are ready to take the next academic step now that they’ve presented big research projects on campus Monday morning.
The presentations were a part of the university's 2019 research summit. There the honors students put a spotlight on their hard work.
The students showed off the findings on poster boards in the McCasland Ballroom before heading off to important state and national conferences.
Some of the students have been studying “green” chemistry.
“What we’re doing is green chemistry, which is the modern trend where you do things safely and things that will cost less and take much less time," said Professor of Chemistry Dr. Elizabeth Ann Nalley. “One of the reactions we do takes 14 hours, but we can do it by microwave in 15 minutes.”
The Cameron students are going to the National Research Day summit in Florida.
The other topics they researched include data security, the best ways to introduce high school students to STEM curriculums, and African migration.
