Central High School staff receive active shooter training

CENTRAL HIGH, OK (TNN) - Central High Public Schools teachers and staff will now know what to do in case of a school shooting, thanks to an alum and retired federal law enforcement officer.
Central High School alum and CEO of Viking Consultant Group, Todd Nunley, started a new program to establish a standard for teachers and school staff members across the country in active shooter situations.
“We have incorporated a block of training here that other companies are not doing right now. That block of training is the medical mitigation," said Todd Nunley. "We find that it is very important because they are the first person on the scene because it’s at the school, and they would be the first person that would provide some type of care to an injured person.”
Central High School teachers and staff members learned how to treat medical wounds
“They will be doing some tourniquet drills, they’ll know how to put tourniquets on, they’ll know how to deal with a pressure bandage, how to put a pressure bandage on, such as an 'H'. The other thing is how to pack a wound and why you would pack a wound," said Nunley.
Nunley said he was inspired to start this program after teaching law enforcement officers what they should do in this type of emergency.
“While doing that, and still doing that, I saw an area where there really was no training whatsoever as far as teaching teachers how to deal with medical issues and medical wounds,” said Nunley.
The Central High Superintendent said being prepared for a school shooting is necessary because of the society we live in.
“This is today. This is the real world," said Bennie Newton, CHPS superintendent. "You know, I made the comment earlier this morning, 10-15 years ago we weren’t having school shootings. We would have never dreamed this to be the case, but, it is real, and I just think it’s important that we be prepared in the case of something like were to happen in Central High.”
Newton said they have also taken several other steps this year to improve security on campus.
“The recent thing we’ve done is put 24 security cameras across the campus. So, we are aware of the safety of our students, and that is first and foremost in our mind,” said Newton. "We will continue to move forward in providing the most security and the safest place for our students to get an education.”
Newton said he and the administration will implement staff members in coming up with a plan, and eventually, they will bring in the students, so everyone will be prepared in case of a school shooting.
