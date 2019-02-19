LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This morning winter weather will begin to push into Texoma. Precipitation will begin to develop in our southern and southwestern counties around 7-8AM. As the storm begins to develop and track northeast; snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain will develop across the viewing area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued for almost all of Texoma. This advisory will be in effect until midnight tonight. Accumulations here in Texoma will range from 1-2 inches of snow in our extreme northern and northwestern counties, a light dusting of snow along with 0.10-0.20 inches of ice in our central and northeastern counties, and mostly rain with a little sleet in southeastern Texoma. Temperatures throughout the day will remain in the low to mid 30s. Slick spots will be likely, especially over bridges and overpasses. Wet roadways will refreeze tonight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s. This will cause concern for more slick road conditions tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 50s, which will help melt accumulations from today.