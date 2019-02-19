A fundraiser has been started for a Stephens County family who lost everything in a fire

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - “Everything that was left went up in a blaze” said Claudia Gifford
At around 6 am on February 10th, Claudia Gifford and her granddaughter woke up to a fire beginning to escalate inside their home off Refinery Rd and Old Highway 81.
Gifford tried to put the fire out, but It quickly overwhelmed them and they had to escape as fast as they could.
“I tried to put it out and I burnt my leg in trying to do it because I couldn’t get the furniture out of the way. It just took over very, very fast, all we could do was grab our keys and of course the phones like the kids would have their phones on them and we got out of the house" said Gifford
Gifford’s granddaughter Heaven was the person who actually realized there was a fire, because it started in her room. How the fire started was a mystery to them both until a firefighter on scene cleared it up later.
“The firemen told me it was just an electrical fire. That the wiring wasn’t good or something in my bedroom" said Gifford’s granddaughter Heaven Long
Currently, Gifford and her granddaughter are left trying to start their lives over, after everything they owned was lost in the fire. For them, the help from their community has helped them not lose hope.
“Right now it’s all just up in the air. Right now i’m just trying to take it one day at a time. It was scary, and very humbling. The kindness of the people is just, there’s no comparison to anything" said Gifford
Claudia and Heaven were given a hotel room by the red cross to help while they locate their future residence.
To help Gifford and granddaughter out, visit their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-replace-home-lost-in-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdonate_r&fbclid=IwAR0lJQ1Zhrem8aLRcOLDfBalZC_Ckbd9JTEkLOkaCMlNlf9KRr4KuNzGdeY
