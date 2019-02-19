Roger Stone apologizes for Instagram post of judge in his case pictured with crosshairs

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.
Stone and his lawyers filed a notice Monday night saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted."
Earlier Monday, Stone posted a photo of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her head.
Stone later said that the picture had been "misinterpreted" and that any suggestion he intended to threaten Jackson was "categorically false."
The post said the Obama-appointed judge would be presiding over a “show trial.”
“I had no intention of disrespecting the court and humbly apologize to the court for the transgression," Stone said in his legal filing.
That post was deleted and then the same photo without the apparent crosshairs was posted, and also deleted.
Stone said a social media volunteer posted the initial post - and the photo was not meant to threaten the judge. He claimed the image by Berman Jackson’s head is not crosshairs, but the logo of an organization.
Stone is charged with lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks. He has denied guilt.
