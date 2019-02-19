Two arrested for alleged kidnapping of woman over unpaid debt

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Two men have been booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping following an incident on Sunday night.
According to WFPD, around 11:35 p.m., officers were called to respond to the 1700 block of Grandview W for a disturbance that involved a handgun.
One of the victims told officers that Justin Harmon, 21, and Jesse Olvera, 20, had called him from his sister’s phone and said he [the first victim] had 30 minutes to get to Iowa Park or they would kill his sister.
The victim said he owed Harmon $500. It is alleged that the pair went to the home on Grandview W to find the victim who owed Harmon money and when they arrived he was not there but his sister was.
It is alleged the suspects told the second victim to get into their car while they displayed a handgun. The victim said she was in fear for her life and got into the vehicle against her will, according to police.
At that time, Harmon called the other victim. The WFPD contacted the Iowa Park Police Department and made them aware of the situation. Iowa Park officers found the suspects and victim on Magnolia Street.
Officers spoke with the victim and she said multiple times that she was in fear for her life and that Harmon and Olvera had forced her to drive to Iowa Park. Both men were arrested and taken to the Wichita Co. Jail.
At the time this story was published, both remained behind bars on $50,000 bonds.
