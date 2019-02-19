LAWTON, OK (TNN) -
Armed Services YMCA - closed Tuesday
Bishop Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Cache Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Center for Creative Living - closed Tuesday
Chattanooga Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Comanche Nation Offices - closed Tuesday
Elgin Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Geronimo Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Grandfield Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Great Plains Technology Center, Lawton campus - closed Tuesday
Fletcher Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Flowermound Schools - closed Tuesday
ITS Academy of Beauty - closed Tuesday
Indiahoma Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Lawton Crossroads Head Start/Early Head Start Schools - closed Tuesday
Lawton Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Snyder Public Schools - closed Tuesday
St. Mary’s Catholic School - closed Tuesday
Sterling Public Schools - closed Tuesday
Walters Public Schools - closed all week
If more schools close we will add them too the list as that information becomes available.
We had a technical issue that originally showed closing from our previous winter weather closings. We are sorry for any inconvenience that has caused. The Comanche County Health Department will be open on Tuesday.
