Winter weather closings
February 18, 2019 at 7:21 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 8:29 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -

Armed Services YMCA - closed Tuesday

Bishop Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Cache Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Center for Creative Living - closed Tuesday

Chattanooga Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Comanche Nation Offices - closed Tuesday

Elgin Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Geronimo Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Grandfield Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Great Plains Technology Center, Lawton campus - closed Tuesday

Fletcher Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Flowermound Schools - closed Tuesday

ITS Academy of Beauty - closed Tuesday

Indiahoma Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Lawton Crossroads Head Start/Early Head Start Schools - closed Tuesday

Lawton Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Snyder Public Schools - closed Tuesday

St. Mary’s Catholic School - closed Tuesday

Sterling Public Schools - closed Tuesday

Walters Public Schools - closed all week

If more schools close we will add them too the list as that information becomes available.

We had a technical issue that originally showed closing from our previous winter weather closings. We are sorry for any inconvenience that has caused. The Comanche County Health Department will be open on Tuesday.

