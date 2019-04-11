Thousands mourn Nipsey Hussle at Los Angeles memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nipsey Hussle's memorial service has ended with a video tribute to the rapper and his casket being carried out of Los Angeles' Staples Center.
Pallbearers including Hussle's younger brother Samiel Asghedom carried the casket out of the 21,000-seat arena. It will soon begin a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles.
The rapper was eulogized by several family members and Pastor Shep Crawford, who told mourners that Hussle managed to unite groups that are historically opposed to one another, including the Crips and Bloods gangs and the police and "the hood."
Crawford told the crowd that Hussle “now lives in you.”
The rapper, who was fatally shot outside his clothing store, The Marathon, on March 31, was remembered during Thursday’s memorial for his efforts to lift his community as he was for his music.
Crowds flooded the streets to view the procession of Hussle’s casket.
Hussle’s body was carried in a silver hearse that was flanked by motorcyles — both those of police and bikers and ATVs. Footage aired by Fox affiliate KTTV showed some of the bikes doing wheelies as the procession traveled down Vermont Avenue, one of the city’s major thoroughfares.
A crowd of people briefly blocked the procession before the hearse was able to find an opening and pull through.
The 25-mile procession paused at the slain rapper’s clothing store.
Some onlookers threw flowers on top of the roof of the hearse as it inched through the crowd.
