Jussie Smollett case: Prosecutor questioned overcharging ‘washed up celeb’

(CNN) - Newly-revealed text messages in the Jussie Smollett case show the reaction to charges against the actor by Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx.
She describes the embattled Smollett as a "washed up celeb who lied to cops" in messages to her staff.
Foxx also wrote, "When people accuse us of overcharging cases... 16 counts on a class 4 felony becomes exhibit A."
She added, “Pedophile with 4 victims, 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16 … Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should.”
Last month, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped 16 felony charges against the "Empire" actor.
Smollett was accused of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago.
He agreed to forfeit hi $10,000 bail and perform community service.
The texts and other communications between Foxx, her staff at the state attorney's office and people outside their office were obtained by CNN through an open records request.
