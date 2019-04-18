Burglary of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lawton leads to arrest

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Police responded to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on SE Flowermound Tuesday morning. An alarm on the building alerted police.
When officers arrived they saw a man, later identified as 50-year-old Roger Martin, getting out of a pickup with a trailer attached.
The truck and trailer were backed up to the building’s garage, which was partially open. According to reports, the garage lock had been broken off by a screwdriver.
A records check was made on the pickup and police discovered it was stolen from PPC Aero Structures in Tulsa. The trailer, which had it’s locks broken off, was filled with items taken from the garage.
When police ran a warrant check on Martin they found he has a warrant out of Arkansas for failing to appear on an original charge of Theft of Property.
Martin is charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Grand Larceny.
Martin is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in May. If found guilty Martin could face up to 14 years behind bars.
