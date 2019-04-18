Crews contain structure fire near Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Multiple volunteer fire departments were called to the scene of a structure fire near Lake Lawtonka on Thursday afternoon.
The fire started around 3:00 p.m. near Tacklebox Road and Highway 58.
According to officials on scene, it is believed a cigarette could be to blame for the fire but an actual cause had not been determined. The fire spread to a small attic space causing difficulties for crews on the scene. They were eventually able to get to the flames and knock them down.
A lack of water supply also added to the problems for fire crews. Multiple tankers had to be called in to assist.
Crews from Medicine Park, Wichita Estates and Paradise Valley were on the scene to douse the flames. Other departments were also called but were canceled after firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
No one was at home when the fire started. There were no reports of injuries.
An estimate on the damage to the home has not been released but officials say it was significant.
