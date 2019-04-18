Facebook uploaded 1.5 million users’ email lists without their knowledge

Facebook uploaded 1.5 million users’ email lists without their knowledge
In this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access. The documents show internal discussions about linking data to revenue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)
April 18, 2019 at 6:52 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 3:45 PM

(CNN) - The social network has admitted it collected 1.5 million users' email contacts without their consent.

It's the latest privacy issue to hit the giant tech firm.

Facebook said Wednesday that users’ email contact lists had been unintentionally uploaded to Facebook following a design change almost two years ago.

A Facebook spokesperson said the firm did not realize this was happening until April of this year.

The company said they are in the process of deleting the mistakenly uploaded contact lists and that they had not been shared with anyone outside of Facebook.

The news was first reported by Business Insider on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.