First Alert 7 Forecast: warming up into Easter weekend

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A nice warming trend will take us into Easter weekend. A more unsettled pattern will develop next week.
Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with spotty showers and non-severe storms. Any rain will end between 8-10PM. Breezy winds calming down overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s by 9PM and mid 40s by morning.
Sunny tomorrow with a lighter north to northwest breezy and highs around 70. Clear tomorrow night with lows in the mid 40s. Sunny on Saturday as well but with stronger south winds and highs in the low 80s. More clouds will move in for Easter Sunday and an isolated sprinkle is possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows around 60.
On Monday, a storm system will approach and showers & storms are possible later in the day and especially at night along a frontal boundary. Highs near 80 and lows around 60. More widespread showers and storms look likely on Tuesday with at least a low chance into Wednesday. The severe threat appears low at this time but heavy rain is possible. We should start to clear out by Thursday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.