Fort Sill National Cemetery working to raise and realign headstones

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery is working to realign its headstones. It’s part of an effort to make sure they’re lined up and look uniform at national cemeteries across our country.
At first glance, people might not notice that the headstones aren’t perfectly lined up, but, if they look closely, they might notice the heights aren’t all the same, and some might be a little to the right or the left.
The director of the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Bill Rhoades, is a 27-year veteran and takes the process very seriously because it's to honor those who served our country.
"This is a sacred trust,” he said. “This is a promise that we made to our nation's veterans that we would care for their gravesites in perpetually."
The men working on a section that hasn't been raised or realigned in more than eight years are also veterans.
Rhoades said a crew of two guys try to realign ten a day. They use a tape measure, a string to make sure it's the correct height and far enough forward, and then, if needed, they add rock underneath to make it the correct height. While it's important, it's not an easy job.
"My hat is off to these guys,” Rhoades said. “Each one of these headstones weighs 230 pounds, and there is no way to move them but to muscle up, and they don't care how tired you are or how much you hurt they'll weigh the same every time you grab them. So, it's an arduous process for them to do it."
He said they’re always checking the grave markers. Most of the time they can adjust them without having to go through the raise and realignment process, but after 10 to 12 years it becomes necessary especially because of the weather.
"If it gets really hot, the soil with gather away from the tombstone, and then the headstones will move quite a bit. When it starts raining again, then they sink in and the soil will gather back around them, but it doesn't leave them straight,” he said. “You're not ever going to be completely caught up. There is always something there that you can make it better."
They hope to have the section they’re working on now finished by this summer.
