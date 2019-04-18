Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill to raise speed limit on turnpikes, some highways

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that would raise the speed limit from 75 to 80 miles per hour on Oklahoma turnpikes. The bill would also raise the speed limit on some state highways from 70 to 75 miles per hour.
Representative Daniel Pae authored House Bill 1071 in the House, and Senator John Michael Montgomery was the Senate author. Both Pae and Montgomery are Lawton locals.
Representative Pae says he worked with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on the bill and gained their support.
He joked the bill had become known as the Pae-Way Bill.
“While we wanted to increase the speed limit on our turnpikes and state highways, we also worked to ensure the safety of Oklahoma drivers,” Pae said. “We will use traffic and engineering studies that take into consideration things such as traffic density and infrastructure quality to determine where we could safely increase these speed limits.”
Pae said the speed limits in the bill will be implemented gradually, sensibly and safely.
Pae also worked with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation to include language in the bill pertaining to traffic studies to keep the state in line with federal regulations so we can continue to receive federal highway dollars.
This was Pae’s first bill to be signed into law.
