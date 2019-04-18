Holocaust survivor shares story ahead of ‘Days of Remembrance’

FORT SILL, OK (TNN) - A Holocaust survivor is speaking out and sharing the incredible hardships she suffered nearly 80 years ago. It’s part of Fort Sill’s effort to commemorate the Holocaust Days of Remembrance.
"It was something you cannot imagine," said Zitta Wilkinson, a Holocaust survivor.
You could hear a pin drop as Zitta Wilkinson spoke, the audience hanging on every word.
“It was sad what happened, and we had to survive,” said Wilkinson.
Zitta recalled a time when she was just nine-years-old. She said she stood helplessly while her father was badly beaten by the German SS Soldiers because her family was hiding a Jewish family in their basement.
The hardships continued as Zitta and her family were forced to leave their home in Romania and board a train for the unknown. In the years to follow, they lived in horrific and inhumane conditions while bouncing from a Displaced Persons Camp in Bavaria, to different refugee camps in Poland and Czechoslovakia.
“My girlfriend was chopped across the chest and her body just fell backwards,” said Wilkinson. “There was this open spot and stuff was just pouring out of her body. I was covered in blood and body parts.”
Although her story is full of painful memories and not an easy one to tell, Zitta feels it’s an important one to share.
"We have to let our younger generation know those things actually happened and how grateful they should be for living in this country,” said Wilkinson.
And she hopes the message of her story resonates.
“We live in the best country in the world and I think if you just take time to be kind and reasonable with our daily lives, I think we would have a better world,” said Wilkinson.
The US Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. This year’s Days of Remembrance will be between Sunday, April 28, and Sunday, May 5.
