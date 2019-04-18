Two months after the funeral, family still waiting for mother to be buried

MANSURA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Linda Thomas said she just wants one thing – for her mother to be laid to rest in her burial plot.
She said her mother, Dorothy Johnson, was placed in her vault on Feb. 23 and left sitting on the edge of the cemetery's road because the weather was bad on the day of her funeral and couldn’t be buried.
“As of this day she is still laying here in the vault. Not in her final resting place," Thomas said.
But then, two weeks later Thomas came out, and her mother is still in the vault.
That two weeks turned into almost two months. So, she started making phone calls.
She said she wasn't sure who to talk to, so she started with Antwine's Monuments who she said provided her vault and St. Paul Catholic Church who's over the cemetery.
"They're passing the buck,” said Thomas. “One says the other one is at fault. And the other one says he's at fault. I'm just trying to get some answers. All I want is my mom buried."
The pastor at St. Paul spoke off camera to KALB, and said the church provides and sells the plots in the cemetery, but the burial is supposed to be done by the vault provider.
Antwine's hasn’t responded to requests for comment.
Regardless, Thomas said it's not about who's to blame. As she said, she just her mother to be buried.
"We're lingering, we're in limbo, and my family is very distraught,” Thomas said. “My family is hurt. My mom needs to be in her final resting place. That's all I'm after."
