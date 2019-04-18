Winery set to open in Marlow

MARLOW, OK (TNN) - Calling all wine lovers – A winery featuring a dozen locally crafted wines will soon open its doors in southwest Oklahoma.
Cotton Blossom Winery is the newest addition to downtown Marlow thanks to a hobby that owner Ryan Bell picked up a few years ago.
"I actually started just off of a whim. I told my wife one day that I wanted to start making wine. She looked at me like I was crazy,” Bell said.
At first, Bell said it looked like his wife was right.
"I fumbled through and made my first batch of wine. I’ll be honest, my wife tasted the very first batch I made and said maybe this hobby isn’t for you. But we let it age for a while, we let it sit for a few months and it turned out to be one of my favorite bottles I ever made,” Bell said.
Bell started trying additional recipes, using his family and friends as his guinea pigs.
"They really seemed to like it, the response to it was great. They kept saying you should bottle this, you should make a winery so we kind of went from there,” Bell said.
So, Bell got right to work getting the ingredients to make that happen.
"What we do is we import all of our grapes and all of our juices from out of the state and country. A lot is from Canada, California, New Zealand. We import all of those in, we mix our ingredients together and ferment it here for several months before their ready,” Bell said.
All of the wines are created in small batches and the majority will run about $12 or $13.
"A really big commercial winery is going to dump all those ingredients in giant hoppers and those are just going to sit around a few months. Ours are handcrafted more for those 30 bottles we’re going to get out of that batch. Those 24 bottles. That way we have a more control over what that flavor tastes like for that specific bottle,” Bell said.
Bell said right now, they have 12 wines of all different kinds. The winery will set right on Broadway in downtown Marlow, which Bell said is the perfect location.
"This is where my wife’s from. Her family is from here, so we thought where better. Stephens County doesn’t have any other wineries or anything along the winery line. One of the things people talk about when they talk about Marlow is that there’s not a lot to do. I wanted to change that. We wanted to freshen it up a bit and give it a new vibe, a new place to hang out,” Bell said.
The winery’s grand opening is April 27 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
