Barry Switzer raises money to train rescue dogs

TULSA, OK (TNN) - Legendary Oklahoma Sooner’s Coach Barry Switzer was in Tulsa Thursday night to raise money for a project that he’s very passionate about, Ground Zero.
Ground Zero trains dogs for search and rescue.
According to Switzer, by the time these dogs are fully trained, they are worth up to $60,000.
Switzer says there’s a shortage of them in the United States and he wants to change that.
Swtizer told Tulsa's Channel 8, "We want to build a wonderful campus on 120 acres we have in Tuttle, Oklahoma. Hopefully we'll get that done someday and someone will carry it on, and we'll continue producing the best dogs in the country."
Currently, Ground Zero Emergency Training Center has 14 dogs that are in their 2019 class for training or are ready to be assigned to a department in the country.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.