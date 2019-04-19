Bishop Elementary holds Easter egg hunt

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Kids at Bishop Elementary school in Lawton got the chance to celebrate Easter a bit early with an egg hunt Thursday.
Not only did kids get to hunt for eggs, they also got to meet the Easter Bunny.
Prince Hall Masonic Lodge Number Nine sponsored the event and has for the past seven years.
“We love sponsoring the children. The children are everything, and we just love seeing them happy and running around and having fun. It makes me feel really, really good," said Richard Sims with the Prince Hall Lodge #9.
They also gave two kids from the school bicycles.
The Lodge hopes to continue the egg hunt and bike giveaway next year.
