Congressman Tom Cole holds town hall

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The budget process and the Mueller Report, those were just a couple of topics up for discussion at a town hall with Congressman Tom Cole. He was in Lawton Friday as part of a quick tour of the district.
Congressman Tom Cole opened the floor for questions from the public, and tried to provide insight into the happenings in D.C.
“We just try and take the questions, answer them and people make the judgment every two years as to whether or not you’re doing a good job and that’s the way it ought to be," said Congressman Cole.
A big topic across the country is the release of a 448-page report outlining Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Congressman Cole believes the biggest takeaway is the fact there was a massive Russian effort to interfere in the election.
“That’s what Congress ought to focus on the most, what do we do?," the Congressman said. "We know it wasn’t successful, but it was a major effort. What do we do to make sure we send the right message to the Russians that number one, this is unacceptable behavior and number two, make sure our electoral infrastructure is resistant to any kind of tampering.”
Even though the report was just released., Congressman Cole said he’s focused on the budget and appropriations process and making sure the government stays funded through September. But there are some challenges. He says the new democratic majority has yet to produce a budget proposal.
“The fact they haven’t been able to produce a budget and that they haven’t sat down yet to strike an agreement with the Senate and the President in terms of what the total spending will be is concerning," he said. "At the end of the day, it will have to be a compromise.”
Next week, Congressman Cole will be in Lawton for the 2nd Annual Multi Domain Fires Banquet.
