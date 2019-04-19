First Alert 7 Forecast: very warm and windy for Easter then rain chances return early next week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Temperatures will be warming up through Easter Sunday then we’ll be tracking more rain for early next week.
Clear, cool, and turning calm later this evening with temperatures in the upper 50s by 9PM and lows in the mid 40s. Sunny, breezy, and warm tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. A few clouds will move in tomorrow night into Easter Sunday morning. Lows around 60. Windy and mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some low 90s possible in western Texoma.
Increasing clouds are expected on Monday ahead of our next storm system. While most of the day is expected to be dry with highs in the low 80s, there is a chance of scattered storms by the late evening and overnight. Periods of showers & storms likely on Tuesday with heavy rain possible. A few strong to severe storms are also possible with mainly a hail and wind threat. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday. Lingering showers and storms are possible Wednesday before skies begin to clear later Thursday after morning showers end. Highs in the mid 70s.
Rain totals of 1-3″ possible between Monday night and Wednesday.
Skies will turn sunny by next Friday as highs head back to around 80.
Have a great weekend and Happy Easter!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
