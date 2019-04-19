First Alert 7 Forecast: very warm and windy for Easter then rain chances return early next week

Increasing clouds are expected on Monday ahead of our next storm system. While most of the day is expected to be dry with highs in the low 80s, there is a chance of scattered storms by the late evening and overnight. Periods of showers & storms likely on Tuesday with heavy rain possible. A few strong to severe storms are also possible with mainly a hail and wind threat. Highs in the low 70s Tuesday. Lingering showers and storms are possible Wednesday before skies begin to clear later Thursday after morning showers end. Highs in the mid 70s.