LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is finally Friday, and lots of sunshine is on the way for this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler today in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light today as well out of the north at 5-15mph. It will be a great day to get out and do some fishing. This evening you will definitely want the jacket as you head out the door. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.