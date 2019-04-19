LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is finally Friday, and lots of sunshine is on the way for this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler today in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light today as well out of the north at 5-15mph. It will be a great day to get out and do some fishing. This evening you will definitely want the jacket as you head out the door. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful start to Easter weekend with more sunshine expected and temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Winds will be a bit stronger tomorrow afternoon out of the south at 15-25mph. Sunday morning will be very mild though with most places in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be nice weather to go out and hunt Easter eggs. Sunshine looks to stick around Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be on the stronger side Sunday afternoon out of the south at 20-30mph.
Monday evening through Thursday afternoon a few rounds of showers and storms are expected.Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 70s. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, but we will make sure to track those out for you as we go through the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
