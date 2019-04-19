Goodyear to build 700-millionth tire

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Goodyear is celebrating another milestone. The Lawton plant will build its 700-millionth tire overnight Friday into Saturday.
To celebrate the occasion, the plant painted a big 700 in the grass and invited employees to stand around it as a drone flew overhead. They said each and every employee had a hand in making this possible.
"This is an exciting milestone for us because it took us a long time to get here,” Stacie Hood, PEC Facilitator, said. “This is our 40th year. It took us 40 years to build 700 million tires."
Plant officials said there won’t be any bells going off when the tire is made, but they wanted to do something today to commemorate it.
