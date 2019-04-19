UPDATE: I-44 roll over sends two Wichita Falls residents to hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (TNN) - According to an OHP report, one person was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after a crash Friday on I-44.
It happened just after 11:00 a.m. around Mile Marker 58 near Fletcher.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver, 34-year-old Dustin Bacon of Wichita Falls and a 7-year-old, were traveling in a GMC Yukon headed north on the turnpike, when the it went off the road to the right. The vehicle then went up the embankment of an overpass and struck a bridge before landing on the drivers side.
The Fletcher and Elgin Fire Departments responded to the crash. Crews had to use a tow truck to get the car upright so they could get the driver out of the heavily damaged vehicle.
OHP says it took about an hour and 25 minutes to get the man out before he was flown to the hospital. He was admitted in good condition with leg injuries. The child was treated and released.
OHP says the cause of the wreck was due to inattention by the driver.
