Jury recommends life plus 208 years for Altus man

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - An Altus man arrested last year for robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking and several other felonies has been found guilty by a Jackson county jury.
A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison plus 208 years for Quincy West.
He was charged last year with 16 felonies including his part in multiple drive-by shootings, including shooting into an Altus detective's home.
No one was injured in those shootings.
Altus police said about the verdict, quote, “The Altus police department is extremely gratified with the final outcome, successful prosecution by the Jackson County Districts attorney’s office against Quincy West and the decision made by this Jackson County Jury.”
