Lawton couple who witnessed the Notre Dame fire returned home

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Days after seeing the tragedy at the Notre Dame Cathedral, Lawton’s Lori and Stephen Medicinebird are back from Paris.
We first talked to them on Monday after they witnessed the cathedral being engulfed in flames.
They say seeing that fire was something they will never forget.
Just days before the fire, the Medicinebirds had attended mass and climbed to the top of the bell tower.
Originally, they planned on visiting the cathedral Monday, but decided to go over the weekend instead.
That decision made it possible to see Notre Dame in its glory.
“We had just visited the Cathedral and saw all the renovations they were doing, and then a moment later on Monday it was almost completley gone," said Stephen Medicinebird
“It’s going to be a memory that sticks in my mind for a long time,” said Lori Medicinebird.
A fundraiser was started for Notre Dame almost immediately, and has raised close to 1 billion dollars for renovations.
The Medicinebirds say it’s no surprise the world is opening their hearts and wallets to help rebuild the cathedral.
