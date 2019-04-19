Local organizations host public forum to discuss health care in OK

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Together Oklahoma and the League of Women Voters hosted a public forum to inform the audience, and answer questions about health care issues across Oklahoma.
Together Oklahoma says that nationally, Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in overall health care, and patients with insurance.
The decision to make health care their main focus stemmed from role it played during the 2018 state elections.
“We’re still looking at, and we’re still hearing that people want to see something done throughout he state of Oklahoma, so we are making sure that it’s provided in the near future,” said Jacobi Crowley from Together Oklahoma.
The League of Women Voters says they work to create awareness for people before they go to the ballot, and it’s the uninsured Oklahomans that they say most concerns their group.
“If someone needs health care and they can’t go because they cant afford it, then it does affect everyone,” said Lawton League of Women Voters President Arcillia Miller.
Crowley said close to 100,000 Oklahomans live their lives without health care, and that number continues to rise. Crowley said he’s worried that if officials don’t fix it now, the problem won’t fix itself.
“We’re not just trying to sit down and listen, but we’re also trying to come up with information and educate the public on what’s going on now. Is there possible solutions that are going to be fixed, or are we going to be in the same boat next year,” said Crowley.
The audience questions covered a variety of health care issues like access to hospitals, how expensive insurance actually is, and what the state plans on changing to help the people lacking resources for treatment. Crowley said those questions will make all the difference.
“I think by far having that interaction with each and every individual around the state and the nation will help us have a better understanding and outlook on how we need to handle the health care system,” said Crowley.
Miller said she was excited about the engaged audience, and that it gives the organizations a chance to help the public learn how they can make a difference in their communities.
“We can let them know why it’s a big concern, and why they need to be concerned, and what they can do to help us, to help the legislation know exactly what they want," said Miller.
Crowley and Miller said if you want your voice to be heard, reach out to your local representatives and senators and urge them to accept federal dollars to expand coverage access for the low-income individuals who are currently uninsured.
