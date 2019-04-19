LPD investigating counterfeit currency

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating fake currency circulating in the city.
When you look at the bills you can see they have Chinese symbols and some have-quote- “for motion picture use only.”
These are not legal tender.
It’s been ramping up within the last few weeks and police warn businesses to be on the lookout and urge the people responsible for using them to stop.
“If you are passing these bills and you have a large amount of them, know that you can be punished if you’re caught. We don’t want these bills in our community, we know its taking money from businesses in our community and even citizens getting it back in change form. So if you are passing these bills, we advise you to stop," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
Sergeant Jenkins says if you do get this money, report it to police immediately and if possible, get a description of the person passing the bill.
