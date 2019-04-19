LPD looking for driver in hit and run crashes

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton police are looking for a driver who they say caused two hit and run crashes Thursday evening.
The first happened around 5 p.m. when witnesses say a pickup hit a car at 18th and Gore Boulevard.
The pickup driver reportedly drove off, but a witness followed.
About ten minutes later, police say that same pickup rolled after it hit another car in the 1400 block of Northwest Williams.
Witnesses say the driver got out and ran after it flipped.
Officers never found the person and have not released a description of them.
The pickup they were driving had been reported stolen.
