New Altus fire station opens

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - Altus residents voted for it, they paid for it, and Friday, they finally got to see it become a reality as a brand new, 23,000 square foot fire station officially opened its doors.
7NEWS has been covering this story since all the way back in 2008, when Altus voters overwhelmingly approved a 1.75 percent sales tax increase to be used as part of a Metropolitan Area Project, or MAPS plan.
Part of that money was used to build a new city hall, part was used for a senior citizens center and part was used for improvements to Altus High School. Friday, another recipient of that money was finally complete, as the new Altus Fire Station officially opened on Park Lane.
"We came out of a building that was actually a hospital that was built in the 30s. It was really run down, and we had issues with it. We’re really blessed our citizens approved a MAPS project,” said Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis.
The new station cost roughly $7 million and is a spectacular sight. In addition to five bays for their vehicles, there are also eight bedrooms, each with a T.V. and much more.
"It’s got a workout room, it’s got a theater room, it’s got a training room. We’re very pleased with it,” Davis said.
There are also several top of the line offices and conference rooms, as well as other amenities to keep the fire fighters safe.
"It has a lot of safety issues in it. We have a decontamination room. They can come in straight from the outside, take their gear off. They don’t have to worry about bringing all of their contaminated gear into the station. That’s where their gear stays and gets cleaned and washed and dried. Everything was built for safety for our fire fighters. The exhaust system and everything else,” Davis said.
In addition to the drastic makeover, the fire station also relocated to further East in town. But, current Mayor and former Altus Fire Chief Jack Smiley said with the way the town is moving, their central station is in a much better location now.
"We have a four-lane highway North and South and East and West. Our response times from here will be improved throughout the city. It’s safer for the citizens, it’s safer for the fire fighters,” Smiley said.
The station is holding an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday for anyone who wants to see it for themselves.
