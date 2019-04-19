OKC Bombing victim remembered in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - People across Oklahoma are remembering the 168 people whose lives were lost 24 years ago in the deadly Oklahoma City bombing. Clarence Wilson, a Lawton native, was killed in the bombing and is being remembered today by his family and friends.
Some people in Lawton may have never noticed or taken the time to stop at the monument located in downtown Lawton, but for his friends and family, it's something they notice every time they drive by and make a point to visit every year on this day.
April 19th is a day Wilson's sister, Bernice McGee, will never forget.
"Every, every year you relive it, and you start getting anxious around this time and as soon as this day passes it will get a little better," McGee said. "But, I'm proud of my brother, and I'll always be proud of him."
Wilson was born in Lawton but was working in Oklahoma City.
"The minute that I saw it on TV I knew that it was him because I knew where his office was,” she said. “It was just unbelievable."
McGee said her baby brother was naturally smart. He was the first African American to earn a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Oklahoma University. After he got his degree, he decided to go back to school to study law. He went on to be the Chief Legal Counsel for Housing and Urban Development and was in his office when it happened.
Wilson held a national position with the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, so, brothers from the Psi Upsilon Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity visit his monument around this time to pay their respects.
"As a chapter, we feel that it's important because brother Wilson achieved a lot in his short time on this earth," Michael Forrest, Psi Upsilon Chapter president said.
McGee is thankful for those that still help keep her brother's memory alive after 24 years. She said she feels the bombing sometimes gets lost in history.
"But with us, it's real," she said.
McGee hopes people will never forget the victims that were killed on this day.
