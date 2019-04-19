Oklahoma City bombing ‘Survivor Tree’ DNA to live on

FILE - In this April 19, 2010 file photo, people gather under the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial during a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. As part of the city's annual day of remembrance Friday, April 19, 2019 – the 24th anniversary of the attack – civic leaders will plant a tree in a city park that was cloned from this scarred American elm that survived the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)