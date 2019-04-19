Professional Oklahoma Educators host legislative forum

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A group of local lawmakers met with members of the education community in Lawton Thursday night.
The Professional Oklahoma Educators Legislative Forum was held at the Lawton High School Library.
Attendees got to connect with lawmakers and ask questions about the issues being discussed at the state capitol.
Organizers say the meeting gave the community a way to have an open and truthful dialogue about the current legislative session.
“In this day and age, there’s a lot going on on social media, and not all of it is truthful. So, by getting the educators and the community together in front of the legislators, that allows them true face to face communication to see what really is going on, not what others say is going on," said Vice President of Professional Oklahoma Educators, Lori Siltman.
Among the legislators in attendance tonight were Representatives Rande Worthen and Trey Caldwell along with Senators Chris Kidd and John Michael Montgomery.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.