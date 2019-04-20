Cameron University hosts Wellness in the Workplace seminar

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cameron University is supporting the health of the community with a seminar called Wellness in the Workplace.
Cameron’s Department of Business and the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences teamed up to bring four guest speakers to talk about everything from healthy work relationships, vital longevity and health care benefits.
It’s the first year it’s been brought to businesses and has been focused on how to promote healthy living at work. Dr. Krystal Brue says the university wants the community to be able to have a local source for such important information.
“I think the university wants to model this behavior, so we have done things as a university to show businesses that we value health and wellness within our organization," said Dr. Brue.
She says Cameron University plans to continue this seminar every year.
