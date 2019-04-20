Center For Creative Living hosts health expo

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Senior citizens got a chance to learn more about how to live longer and stronger at home during a health and wellness expo Friday.
The Center for Creative Living's expo took place at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
There, they were taught about fall prevention and medication management.
The executive director for the Center for Creative Living says this is a good thing for seniors because it’s not often that so many resources for health and wellness are in one place.
“I think it’s important to have this event and have this information for senior citizens because it’s not offered anywhere else," said executive director Lorene Miller. “This is a good place to get all kinds of information really quickly, really fast and everything’s available to them right here, today."
This is the fourth year for the event.
Some keynote speakers who were there included Oklahoma attorney general Mike Hunter and Ray Walker from the Oklahoma insurance commission
