Monday will start of mostly sunny, but by the evening rain and storm chances will move into western and northwestern Texoma. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The biggest threats we are tracking are hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts to 60mph. Once the rain arrives Monday evening it will stick around off and on through Thursday morning. Rain showers could be heavy at times, especially Tuesday morning. Rain accumulations through Thursday look to be around 1-2 inches, with isolated higher totals around 2.5 inches. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the lower 70s.