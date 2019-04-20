LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Hopefully you have been outside to enjoy the beautiful weather. Temperatures this evening will stay on the mild side, so if you are headed out for any Saturday night plans you won’t need the jacket. We will hold in the upper 60s through 10PM. Overnight lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon, for Easter Sunday, will be sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and even a few lower 90s mixed in out to the west. Make sure to get outside and soak up the sunshine before we move into the work week, because lots of rain chances are on the way.
Monday will start of mostly sunny, but by the evening rain and storm chances will move into western and northwestern Texoma. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The biggest threats we are tracking are hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts to 60mph. Once the rain arrives Monday evening it will stick around off and on through Thursday morning. Rain showers could be heavy at times, especially Tuesday morning. Rain accumulations through Thursday look to be around 1-2 inches, with isolated higher totals around 2.5 inches. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the lower 70s.
Friday and Saturday the sunshine will return and temperatures will make another run for the lower 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.