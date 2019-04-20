Lawton’s Largest Garage Antique and Collectible sale happening at coliseum

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton’s Largest Garage Antique and Collectible sale kicked off Friday at the Great Plains Coliseum.
There you'll find over 80 different vendors selling all kinds of items ranging from arts and crafts, antiques and collectibles, to clothing.
It's a two-day annual event put together by Townsquare Media.
Officials with the sale say they usually see over 1,500 people come out over the course of two days.
The sale wrapped up Friday at 5 and picks back up Saturday from 8 to 3 in the afternoon.
It costs $2 to get in.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.