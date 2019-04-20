Local business donates to ASYMCA and Veteran’s Center

April 19, 2019 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:56 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A local business in support of veterans raised funds to support both the Armed Services YMCA and the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center.

Voodoo Hydro is a veteran-owned business that supports Active Duty military and veterans, with a focus on horticulture.

They recently held a raffle of growing items, with proceeds from the event split between the two groups.

Both were present to pick up the checks Friday, with each organization getting $660.

